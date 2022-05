GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A single occupant was involved in a single-vehicle crash at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The crash was near mile marker 37 outside of Palisade, and was fatal.

Currently, eastbound lanes on I70 are blocked with no projections on lane reopening. The victim of the crash has not been identified.

