Grand Junction man arrested after on-foot chase

Lucas Salazar, 35
Lucas Salazar, 35(David Jones)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department arrested 35-year-old Grand Junction resident Lucas Salazar on Tuesday morning.

Police say that just before 9 a.m., a 911 call was placed due to a verbal altercation between two people on the 1900 block of Barcelona Avenue. Police were advised that one of the two people involved had left the area on foot, and Salazar was identified as a wanted man.

After leaving the area, Salazar entered an apartment complex where police attempted to contact him, but he bolted. Officers gave chase, and Salazar was arrested and taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Salazar is in jail tonight due to outstanding warrants for vehicular eluding, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and two drug related charges.

