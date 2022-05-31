Advertisement

New city clerk hired by City of Grand Junction

Amy Philips
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - City Manager Greg Caton has appointed Amy Philips as a new City Clerk. Philips brings over 22 years of experience as a municipal clerk to the table, and has worked for the City of Durango and the City of Mancos in similar capacities.

The position opened earlier this year after former City Clerk Wanda Winkelmann retired in January. The vetting process involved 77 total candidates. Caton said, “We are pleased to have Amy join our team. The City Clerk position is a key component of city government, and it was important to get the right person in the role. Amy is a leader in her field, and we are fortunate to have been able to recruit her.”

Phillips added, “I am very honored and excited to serve the City of Grand Junction and look forward to working with such an incredibly talented and professional team.”

