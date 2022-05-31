Advertisement

Taco Bell says Mexican pizza will be a permanent menu item

Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.
Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.(CNN/Getty)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:28 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza were elated when the item was brought back to the menu earlier this month.

In fact, the excitement over the pizza was so great that Taco Bell now says it’s running out.

According to Taco Bell’s website, locations across the country have been selling out of Mexican pizzas, and supplying more of them is taking longer than expected.

But the company says it’s working hard to get the item back on the menu – permanently this time.

Taco Bell is also postponing the debut of “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” which was supposed to debut on TikTok last Thursday. Taco Bell has not announced a new release date.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
1 missing, 1 dead and 11 hospitalized after boat capsizes in Colorado
Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening...
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd
Working together, three police officers used their quick thinking to save a 2-year-old girl who...
Caught on camera: Officers save toddler’s life during traffic stop
A slurry bomber dumps fire retardant while incident command discusses options.
‘Menkhaven Fire’ ignites 16 miles west of Antonito, Colorado
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe
An 18-month-old boy was killed in a Pittsburgh drive-by shooting. (KDKA, SNAPSHOT OF VICTIM...
18-month-old child killed in drive-by shooting
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Canceled flights mar first weekend of summer for travelers
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
No injuries reported in Nebraska chemical fire; cause unknown