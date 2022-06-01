CPW: enacts emergency fishing closure on portion of Yampa River

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is implementing a fishing closure due to the low water flow caused by dry conditions and low snowpack levels on a 0.6-mile stretch of the Yampa River starting June 1. The closure will continue until further notice.

“Should the flow rate increase substantially for a continuous period of time, CPW will re-evaluate the emergency fishing closure,” said CPW Senior Aquatic Biologist Lori Martin. “But because of the current conditions, we need to take this course of action now.”

According to CPW, the water releases are near 20 percent of average and will be decreasing. The low water flows increases competition for food resources, causing the fish to become stressed. The fishes are becoming an easier target for fishers, increasing hooking mortality.

CPW advises anglers to find alternative areas to fish.

For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us.

