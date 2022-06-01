Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Sheik’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Sheik!

Sheik is a three-month-old kitten looking for her forever home. She has a big playful and loving personality. Sheik loves to play with toys and is young enough to be slowly introduced with other animals where she can become comfortable around them.

If you’re interested in adopting Sheik, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

