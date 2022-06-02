Advertisement

5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall...
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall after five children were found unresponsive, police said.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - North Charleston Police said five children have been hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Police received a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday about children in a vehicle in a strip mall, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The children were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, Jacobs said.

WCSC reported that there has been no official word on what happened to cause the children to become unresponsive.

Police have also not released details about the children’s parents.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.
Mother accused of decapitating son found unfit for trial
Eastern Utah earthquakes
Mesa County hit with not one, but two earthquakes
Lucas Salazar, 35
Grand Junction man arrested after on-foot chase
The victim has not been identified.
Fatal crash on I70 eastbound
A 12-year-old Mississippi student was killed in a drive-by shooting.
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: 12-year-old student killed hours after 6th grade commencement

Latest News

Harvey Weinstein, shown in this file photo, is jailed in California, where he was extradited...
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court
Police say the homicide happened just after 8 a.m. on James Street.
Police investigate double homicide at home daycare in N. Carolina
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to speak on mass shootings, urge Congress to act
Authorities said a county jail inmate shot and killed a security guard at Miami Valley Hospital...
Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital