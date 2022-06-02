District 51′s annual book giveaway is back

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The annual District 51 book giveaway is back, and the district has extended the giveaway into the weekend. Prospective bookworms can expect the giveaway to take place between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17 and on Saturday, June 18 at the same times. The giveaway will take place in the Grand Mesa Middle School gym, at 585 31 1/2 Rd.

Parents, educators, and community members are welcome to take as many books as they’d like, with D51 going so far as to encourage patrons to bring their own boxes and bags.

Possible goodies include books, classroom materials, and texts for all grade levels that are not being used by D51 schools because they were replaced by new curriculum, or because they’ve simply fallen out of use.

Any books not taken will be offered to book buyers or education staff, or will be recycled.

