Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Celebrating Doughnut Day and Special Olympics

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa Country Sheriff’s Office is celebrating doughnut day!

The Mesa Country Sheriff’s Office is celebrating doughnut day and using funds raised from this upcoming weekend to help out the special Olympics.

Through supporting the special Olympics, community members are able to help special athletes have access to uniforms, training gear, and awards.

