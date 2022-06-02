Slow warming ends with rain early next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tonight will mostly clear. The evening will cool from 70s to 60s through 10 PM. We’ll cool to the 40s for low temperatures - averaging 47 degrees around Grand Junction and 46 around Montrose. Thursday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s - around 88 in Grand Junction and 85 in Montrose.

Our Next Rain Maker

Dry weather will persist through this weekend. Our next rain maker will likely mean more for the higher elevations than for most areas of the Grand Valley. It will arrive on Monday. Areas north of I-70 can get those scattered showers. The farther south you are, the fewer those showers will be. Even away from the showers, the increase in clouds should help to ease the warmth a bit.

Atlantic Hurricane Season Begins

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season started today. The Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season started on May 15. Both will end November 30. Hurricane Agatha in the Eastern Pacific formed late last week and hit southern Mexico. Agatha’s leftovers could be first in line for development on the Atlantic side. It could target South Florida late this week and this weekend. Regardless of whether it develops into a tropical storm or hurricane, it could bring heavy rain to Florida and Cuba. If it does become a tropical storm, its name will be Alex.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.