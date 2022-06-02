Advertisement

Slow warming ends with rain early next week

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast November 27, 2021
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast November 27, 2021
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tonight will mostly clear. The evening will cool from 70s to 60s through 10 PM. We’ll cool to the 40s for low temperatures - averaging 47 degrees around Grand Junction and 46 around Montrose. Thursday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s - around 88 in Grand Junction and 85 in Montrose.

Our Next Rain Maker

Dry weather will persist through this weekend. Our next rain maker will likely mean more for the higher elevations than for most areas of the Grand Valley. It will arrive on Monday. Areas north of I-70 can get those scattered showers. The farther south you are, the fewer those showers will be. Even away from the showers, the increase in clouds should help to ease the warmth a bit.

Atlantic Hurricane Season Begins

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season started today. The Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season started on May 15. Both will end November 30. Hurricane Agatha in the Eastern Pacific formed late last week and hit southern Mexico. Agatha’s leftovers could be first in line for development on the Atlantic side. It could target South Florida late this week and this weekend. Regardless of whether it develops into a tropical storm or hurricane, it could bring heavy rain to Florida and Cuba. If it does become a tropical storm, its name will be Alex.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has not been identified.
Fatal crash on I70 eastbound
Eastern Utah earthquakes
Mesa County hit with not one, but two earthquakes
A 12-year-old Mississippi student was killed in a drive-by shooting.
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: 12-year-old student killed hours after 6th grade commencement
Lucas Salazar, 35
Grand Junction man arrested after on-foot chase
Lubbock police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received...
Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation in Texas

Latest News

Warmth will build through this weekend, then rain will offer some cooling early next week.
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - No Wait Weather
No Wait Weather Forecast
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast June 1, 2022
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast June 1, 2022
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's No Wait Weather - 5/31