Advertisement

Party affiliation deadline for primary election is June 6

Party affiliation deadline is June 6.
Party affiliation deadline is June 6.((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The June primary election is just over three weeks away, and the elections office wants you to know the party affiliation deadline is coming up.

June 6 is the last day voters can affiliate with a political party or change their affiliation. If voters do not meet that deadline, they can still cast a ballot.

Brandi Bantz, with Mesa County Elections, said unaffiliated voters who haven’t selected a party will receive both ballots and can only cast a vote on one. Other voters who are affiliated with a party will receive that party ballot.

“The deadline for folks to get their ballots to us is June 28 by 7 p.m.,” added Brandi Bantz. “If you are going to mail the ballot we ask you to mail it by June 17 due to the Juneteenth holiday that is going to take place. The USPS will not have services on June 20. We want to ensure the USPS has enough time to process these ballots to deliver them to us by the June 28 deadline.”

There are secure voting boxes throughout the county, and there will be three voting centers that will open on June 20.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.
Mother accused of decapitating son found unfit for trial
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Lucas Salazar, 35
Grand Junction man arrested after on-foot chase
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Pandemic expansion of free school lunches set to expire this month.
Free school lunches for students set to expire this month
Arapahoe County Justice Center
LaQunya L. Baker appointed to the Arapahoe County Court
The Moyer Natatorium, as it was called, circa 1922.
Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool celebrates 100 years of splashing and summer fun next week with free admission
Guests at a farmer's market select produce.
Grab your totes bags and baskets, the Fruita Farmer’s Market starts next week