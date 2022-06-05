Advertisement

Fruita community gathers to celebrate 13-year-old boy

Steven's 13th birthday party.
Steven's 13th birthday party.((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:09 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita community came together to celebrate a 13-year-old’s big day in a very special way.

“We are having... one of the largest birthday parties in all of Mesa County,” said Steven Amberson.

To get ready for his birthday celebration, Steven handed out several invitations in advance to classmates and only received one RSVP.

“I started getting nervous because that was the only thing he wanted for turning 13 was a big birthday party, and I wanted to give it to him,” stated Melinda Amberson, Steven’s mother.

The celebration went from one RSVP to hundreds after Melinda posted about Steven’s birthday party on Facebook.

Within an hour, the post blew up, “And it turned into, god, I don’t know how many people we’ve got coming,” added Melinda.

She is grateful for everything the community has done.

“There aren’t really words to express our gratitude for the love and support for this wonderful community to come forward just for one little boy turning 13. It’s overwhelming,” added Melinda.

She added that the popularity surrounding Steven is a great time to spread autism awareness.

“To anybody out there that is struggling with little kids with autism. It gets better. They do grow up. They learn how to cope, and they do amazing. Just give them the support they need and the love, and they do amazing.”

