Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which is one of the best-selling singles of all time.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:08 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - Singer Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her massive hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

A country music artist named Vince Vance says he wrote and recorded a song with the same name five years before Carey’s massive hit. Vance, whose real name is Andy Stone, filed his lawsuit Friday in New Orleans federal court.

Experts say the only thing the two songs have in common is the title and point out that the U.S. Copyright Office has dozens of songs with the same name.

Carey’s Christmas classic was cowritten and coproduced by the singer herself and Walter Afanasieff in 1994. It appeared on her album “Merry Christmas” and is one of the best-selling singles of all time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Carey and Sony Music had yet to comment on the lawsuit, as of Saturday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

