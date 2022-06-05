Advertisement

Mike The Headless Chicken Festivals returns

Mike The Headless Chicken Festival
Mike The Headless Chicken Festival((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:42 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mike The Headless Chicken Festival returned this year!

In 1945 a chicken named Mike lost its head to the axe, and the chicken ended up living for 18 months. So starting in 1999, the City of Fruita decided to host a festival to celebrate Mike’s legacy.

“The unique story of Mike, the Headless Chicken, brings people to Fruita,” said Recreation Superintendent Tom Casal. “Just to check out what’s going on, and we have all kinds of things going on live entertainment downtown, we have the car show, we have a peep and a wing eating contest. I think the uniqueness of this festival and I think Fruita is just a great place to be. That people are just naturally attracted to come to Fruita for this festival.

