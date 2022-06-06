Advertisement

LeBron James trading card expected to break record at auction

Goldin is auctioning off this LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card this week – the only one...
Goldin is auctioning off this LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card this week – the only one ever made.(Goldin via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - LeBron James is expected to break another record. But this time it’s not on the court, it’s at auction.

Goldin is auctioning off a LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card this week – the only one ever made.

It’s expected to break a record for the most expensive sports card ever sold with an estimated sale price of $6.6 million.

The card features game-used patches from each of the NBA teams that James has played for: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

The auction would not be the first time one of his cards sells for millions of dollars. A card from his rookie season with the Cavaliers fetched $1.8 million a couple years ago, and a similar card sold last year for $5.2 million.

