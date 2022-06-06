Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by boat propeller in South Carolina lake, coroner says

A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man died after he was hit by the propeller of a boat Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina lake, authorities said.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 60-year-old Scott T. Johnson.

According to the coroner’s office, the propeller of the boat hit Johnson’s leg, causing massive blood loss. He then suffered a heart attack when rescuers pulled him from Lake Keowee, the coroner said.

Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home and SWAT was brought in.
Early morning SWAT situation in Grand Junction
A young child took off in his mom's SUV with his baby sibling in the back seat on Thursday night.
8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat
Steven's 13th birthday party.
Fruita community gathers to celebrate 13-year-old boy
A 911 dispatcher was fired after being accused of mishandling a call during last month's mass...
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call fired
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker

Latest News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote
President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office...
In blow to Biden, Mexican president to skip Americas Summit
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle
Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont,...
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
WWII veteran Charles Shay, 97, right, and Julia Kelly, center, a Gulf War veteran, pay tribute...
Joy, sadness intertwine at Normandy’s D-Day commemorations