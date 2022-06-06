Advertisement

Pueblo County Sheriff nominated as U.S. Marshal for Colorado

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor
Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor(KKTV)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KKCO) - Longtime Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a U.S. marshal for the District of Colorado. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet recommended Taylor for the position.

Taylor began his tenure as sheriff in 2007, overseeing multiple projects over his fifteen years of experience. The prospective marshal must now wait for the Senate to confirm his position, and Bennet plans to continue his support through the confirmation process. “Sheriff Kirk Taylor has diligently served Colorado for over 35 years to help keep our communities safe. I’m confident that he will continue to pursue justice as a U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado,” said Bennet.

Prior to serving as Sheriff, Taylor was an investigator for the Pueblo District Attorney’s Office, a patrolman for the Alamosa Police Department, and served in the Navy.

