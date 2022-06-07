Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Sir Arthur’
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week. Sir Arthur!
Sir Arthur is a three-year-old male German Shepard mix. He is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. Sir Arthur has a big personality to match his big size. He is friendly and playful but knows when to be calm.
If you are interested in adopting Sir Arthur contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.
