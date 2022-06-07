Advertisement

Lunch Lizard now serving Grand Valley kids over the summer

Mesa County's Lunch Lizard is now winding through neighborhoods.
By Joshua Vorse
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County’s Lunch Lizard is now winding through neighborhoods.

This is its eighth year. About 50 percent of students might not have access to nutritious food during the summer. The Lunch Lizard provides meals for all kids aged 18 and under, Monday through Thursday until the end of July. All meals contain nutritious foods like fruit, vegetables and milk.

Click here for the schedule and locations from D51.

