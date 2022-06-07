Advertisement

‘March For Our Lives’ rally and march to take place in Grand Junction

Protestors at a previous March For Our Lives rally.
Protestors at a previous March For Our Lives rally.(March For Our Lives | March For Our Lives)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Citizens of Western Colorado invested in gun control will be able to take part in the nation-wide ‘March For Our Lives’ movement on June 11. The rally and march will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at the old Mesa County Courthouse, at 544 Rood Avenue.

Organizer Charlie Allan said, “Many of us felt the gun violence issue is just a moment away of hitting home right here, and our leaders and representatives need to know that we want action. We encourage people of all ages to join us in our march to send a strong message that enough is enough. We want laws that protect our kids and families.”

The march was originally inspired by the massacre in Parkland, Florida, but has resurfaced once again after the slaughter of nineteen schoolchildren and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas attracted nationwide attention.

