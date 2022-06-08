Advertisement

Boebert under CO review for mileage claims and tax liens

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, on July 29, 2021. Boebert has spoken by phone with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., just days after likening her to a bomb-carrying terrorist. By both lawmakers' accounts, the call Monday did not go well. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve confirmed the Colorado Attorney General referred a complaint against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and passed it to state agencies for review and possible legal action.

The complaint centers on whether Boebert inflated mileage logged during her 2020 campaign and used over $20,000 in campaign money to pay off years of tax liens on her restaurant.

The AG’s office calls the referral standard procedure.

In a statement, Boebert said, “”This is another swing and miss from a partisan political group. These false charges from 2020 have already been dismissed by the Federal Election Commission and disproven by the press. I represent over 50,000 square miles of Colorado; I connect with the people I serve rather than sitting at home in a basement like most Leftists.”

The fraud complaint comes from a group that targeted former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a move that helped lead to his loss in North Carolina.

