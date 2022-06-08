CDOT awards grant to City of Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation awards the City of Fruita a Revitalizing Main Street Grant for $1,736,000.

According to the City of Fruita, the grant will be utilized to implement the South Mesa St. Gateway Multi-Modal Transportation Project. It’s the second phase in the City of Fruita’s “Fruita Civic Center Memorial Park and Downtown Streetscape Improvements Plan.”

The project will consist of converting on-street parallel parking to diagonal parking, consolidating access drives, constructing continuous sidewalks, adding plating islands, and replacing 600 feet of the sewer.

“We love when deliberate planning and community engagement transitions to on the ground improvements,” said City Manager Mike Bennett. “We thank CDOT for the grant that stretches the City’s funds further, while positively impacting the community.”

The city states these changes will lower the speed limit, allowing cyclists and cars to share the road easily.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.