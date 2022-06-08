Near-record heat could mean triple digits this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Building heat is the primary focus of our weather story for the rest of this week. The heat will build through this weekend, then we’ll get some reprieve from the intense heat early next week. We could get close to record highs, and it’s not out of the question that a record is tied or broken this week or this weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. This evening will cool slowly through the 80s and into the 70s by 10 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be in the mid-to-upper 50s, including 58 degrees in Grand Junction and 55 degrees in Montrose. Wednesday will be mainly sunny and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will range from low-to-mid 90s - 93 in Grand Junction and 91 in Montrose.

Records Highs Could Fall This Weekend

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-to-upper 90s. We could be within a degree of the record high of 100 in Grand Junction on Friday. Records could be in jeopardy on Saturday and Sunday in Montrose as well as in Grand Junction. Grand Junction’s record high on Saturday is 101. The record high in Montrose is 91. Forecast highs are 100 in Grand Junction and 96 in Montrose. Sunday’s records for Grand Junction and Montrose are 100 and 94, respectively. Sunday’s forecast highs are 97 in Grand Junction and 95 in Montrose.

Next Week Turns Cooler!

Saturday will likely be the peak of the intense heat before cooling begins on Sunday. Sunday’s cooling will be slight, and maybe even barely noticeable. Cooling will be bigger on Monday and especially Tuesday. There’s relief, yes, but it’s going to be a hot rest-of-the-week and weekend ahead.

