Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Obsidian(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Obsidian!

Obsidian is a two-year-old cat mama cat looking for her forever home. After being found inside a taped-closed box next to a dumpster with her litter of kittens, Obsidian is ready to find her forever home. She is a sweetheart who loves to play and explore and loves getting pet.

If you’re interested in adopting Willow, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

