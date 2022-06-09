Advertisement

Amazon pulled local book

sunflower season
sunflower season(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Annabelle Anders, a local author, banded together with authors from around the world to create an anthology of short stories. The purpose is to help Ukraine refugees. She and eighty authors put the book, Sunflower Season, on Amazon for pre-order weeks ago... but as of Monday June 6th, Amazon pulled the book.

Anders says, “and basically the standard answer we got was once the order was pulled there is nothing that can be done about it those pre-orders are gone. we suggest you just put up a new, you list the book again and start all over from scratch.” This is a devastating blow to Anders who says the book already raised $20,000 and gained over 4,000 pre-orders.

As of Tuesday, June 7th, Amazon put the book, Sunflower Season, back on Amazon. There are other places that you can find the book which include Google Play, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, and The Apple Store.

Here is the link if you wish to purchase the book on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B3FBN1Z5

