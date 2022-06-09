CSP hunt for suspect in Mack

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Colorado State Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect on the run after a high-speed chase ended in Mack.

The chase started shortly after 9 this morning when the suspects crossed over the Colorado Utah stateline.

Witnesses tell us they can see law enforcement with firearms searching through the town.

Troopers say they tossed out stop sticks near “O” Road and arrested two suspects inside the Chevy SUV.

The third ran.

We’ll follow up as soon as we know more.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.