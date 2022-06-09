Advertisement

CSP hunt for suspect in Mack

A reminder from C.S.P. to be responsible behind the wheel this holiday season.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Colorado State Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect on the run after a high-speed chase ended in Mack.

The chase started shortly after 9 this morning when the suspects crossed over the Colorado Utah stateline.

Witnesses tell us they can see law enforcement with firearms searching through the town.

Troopers say they tossed out stop sticks near “O” Road and arrested two suspects inside the Chevy SUV.

The third ran.

We’ll follow up as soon as we know more.

