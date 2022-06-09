Advertisement

Snoop Dogg give his blunt roller a raise

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.(Complex / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg pays someone to roll his marijuana cigarettes, and it looks like sky-high inflation means getting high is a little more expensive for the rapper.

He just gave his blunt roller a raise.

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.

The rapper’s professional blunt roller doesn’t necessarily get the typical benefits like healthcare and 401(K) plans.

Instead, he gets free weed, front-row seats to the hip-hop legend’s shows and all expenses paid for tours, video shoots and exclusive events.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decades ago, the only way to reduce a car’s odometer was by removing the instrument cluster and...
‘This was intentional’: Mechanic warns of engine light tape scam on used cars
Officer Isaac Gallegos
Fraternal Order of Police asking community to help hospitalized officer
GJPD detectives make arrest in 2018 missing persons case.
GJPD detectives make arrest relating to 2018 missing persons case
Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court during his trial on Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York.
‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked
A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a...
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash

Latest News

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Teacher at Christian school in Florida arrested for sexting with student, records show
A group of Jacksonville flag football players pulled a man to safety after driving his car into...
WATCH: Flag football team rescues man who crashed vehicle in pond
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
A Louisiana State Police sign is seen outside Louisiana State Police Troop F headquarters in...
Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police
A group of Jacksonville flag football players pulled a man to safety after driving his car into...
Flag football team rescues man who crashed vehicle into pond