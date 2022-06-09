Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspect in car chase arrested after search in Mack

CSP File Photo
CSP File Photo(KKCO)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - UPDATE 2:35 p.m. - The person who was on the run has now been arrested, and no names are being released at this time, according to State Patrol.

Original story - Colorado State Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect on the run after a high-speed chase ended in Mack.

The chase started shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday when the suspects crossed over the Colorado, Utah state line. Witnesses tell us they can see law enforcement with firearms searching through the town of Mack.

Troopers say they tossed out stop sticks near O Road and arrested two suspects inside a Chevy SUV. The third ran.

We’ll follow up as soon as we know more.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decades ago, the only way to reduce a car’s odometer was by removing the instrument cluster and...
‘This was intentional’: Mechanic warns of engine light tape scam on used cars
Officer Isaac Gallegos
Fraternal Order of Police asking community to help hospitalized officer
GJPD detectives make arrest in 2018 missing persons case.
GJPD detectives make arrest relating to 2018 missing persons case
Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court during his trial on Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York.
‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked
Monument Canyon Trailhead.
Trailhead break-in suspects behind bars

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs
sunflower season
Amazon pulled local book
KKCO PARTY AFFILIATION
KKCO PARTY AFFILIATION