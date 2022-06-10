Dangerous heat and high fire danger likely this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Grand Valley, including Grand Junction and surrounding areas, until 9 PM Sunday. Near-record-breaking heat will scorch the Grand Valley on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near or just above 100 degrees. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are increasingly common and can lead to death. If you have to be outside, take it easy and stay in the shade as much as possible. Stay hydrated by drinking water, and take frequent air conditioned breaks if you’re able. Never leave children or pets inside hot vehicles for any amount of time. Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States, averaging 143 per year over the past thirty years, according to data from the National Weather Service.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Mesa, Delta, and Montrose counties and much of the Southwest Colorado and Eastern Utah from 11 AM Sunday until midnight Sunday night. A Red Flag Warning, also called a Fire Weather Warning, means weather conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. Humidity lower than 10% and wind gusts up to around 35 mph will be among the contributing factors to the fire danger in our area. Please avoid outdoor burning until the weather is more favorable for containing fires.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear with some passing clouds. We will cool slowly through the 90s and into the 80s by 9 PM, then into the 70s around midnight. Low temperatures will be near 66 degrees in Grand Junction and 61 degrees in Montrose. Saturday will be mainly sunny with near-record heat. The high temperature in Grand Junction will be near 101 degrees. The record high for the date is 101 degrees, so the forecast would tie the record. The high temperature in Montrose will be near 95 degrees. The record high for the date is 91 degrees, so the forecast would shatter the record.

Cooler Air Arrives Tuesday

Sunday will be hot again with the added high fire danger. Sunshine will be abundant even if there are some passing clouds. Highs will range from mid-90s to lower 100s, and records could be challenged again. Monday will start to trend cooler, but the day will still be hot with high fire danger. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s. Much cooler air will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will not last long. We’ll be warming again next Thursday and Friday, but long-range signs point at some potential for some rain for some of us next week. Stay tuned...

