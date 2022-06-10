Mesa County COVID-19 cases on the rise; community level raised from medium to high

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - After several months of low case rates in Mesa County, the area is continuing to see a slow but steady rise in cases. Mesa County was previously moved from low transmission rates to medium on June 3, just a week ago. A comparatively small increase has been seen, with a 7-day average of approximately 20 per day during April and May, rising to 50 cases at the beginning of June, and then peaking at 78 on Thursday.

Currently, there are 209 new cases detected in Mesa County, with a total of 776 cases active. Deaths remain comparatively low, with one death recorded Thursday after close to two weeks of zero deaths.

Hospital admissions have increased, but remain low overall. The CDC is recommending that individuals with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask in all social situations. Immunocompromised individuals or people with immunocompromised family or friends should mask to reduce risk.

Long-term side effects of a severe COVID-19 infection can be debilitating, causing chronic fatigue, fevers, heart palpitations, difficulty breathing, neurological damage, depression, chronic diarrhea, and reproductive damage.

The vaccine remains a safe and effective preventative measure against COVID-19 protections with no long-term side effects. Rapid tests are freely available at the Health and Human Services building, at 510 29 1/2 Road.

