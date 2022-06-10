Advertisement

Mount Evans Highway, North America’s highest paved road, is open for the 2022 season

The area still has some snowpack, but the road is now clear.
The area still has some snowpack, but the road is now clear.(CDOT | CDOT)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - After over a month of snow-clearing operations along Mount Evans Highway, the iconic roadway is now open for use as of 8 a.m. Friday morning. Motorists are required to make reservations if they plan to park and visit one of the developed visitor locations between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., however.

The highway is the highest paved road in North America, ending at the summit of Mount Evans at a staggering 14,264 feet above sea level.

Reservations can be made here.

