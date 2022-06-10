Advertisement

The National Transportation Safety Board investigates fatal glider crash in Rifle

Pilot killed in crash near Rifle, Garfield County Airport
Pilot killed in crash near Rifle, Garfield County Airport
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RIFLE, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused a deadly glider crash at the Rifle Garfield County Airport on Thursday night.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reports an emergency call Thursday after just after 5 p.m. to the Garfield County Airport.

Police said the man piloting the glider died.

The county coroner told us he will likely release the victim’s name Friday afternoon.

FAA records indicate the tail number on the glider is registered to a Glenwood Springs resident.

