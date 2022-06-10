Record-challenging heat sizzles through this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The record heat will reach its peak between Friday and Saturday. Record highs will be challenged. Some of them may be broken. We’ll simmer on Sunday, then the heat will begin to lose its edge more noticeably on Monday. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees by Tuesday from Saturday’s highs.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool slowly through the 90s, but it may be 9 PM before we cool into the 80s. Low temperatures by morning will be in the lower and middle 60s. We’ll average 65 degrees for the low around Grand Junction and 61 degrees around Montrose. Friday will be mainly sunny a scorching hot. We’ll challenge the record highs of 100 in Grand Junction and 99 in Montrose with highs in the middle and upper 90s. The high will average 99 degrees in Grand Junction and 96 degrees in Montrose. Several backyard thermometers will likely break 100 degrees on Friday afternoon.

Weather Discussion

The two main features affecting us on the weather map today are a hot area of high pressure right over Colorado and a cooler low pressure circulation in the Pacific Ocean just off the coast of Washington and British Columbia. These two features aren’t going to show a lot of movement until Sunday and Monday. By the Tuesday, the hot high pressure will be over the Ohio Valley. The low pressure will mainly pass north of us. It will not be close enough to bring us any significant rain, but it will be close enough to knock our near-100-degrees temperatures on Saturday down to the lower 80s by Tuesday. Until the high pressure starts to move, however, we will be in the figurative oven.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.