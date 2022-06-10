Advertisement

Ways to beat the heat

By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Are you looking to beat the heat this coming summer season? We have plenty of ideas to keep cool during these possible record breaking days. Some of those ideas include floating down the Colorado River or enjoy some sweet soft serve. We spoke with Caitlin Coulombe, Assistant Manager, Grand Junction Adventures, on how you can stay cool and stay cool, ”so we have this nice little butterfly lake. no current nice and flat water. it does get deep in the middle but you can take a paddle board or kayak out there and just practice how to stand you can jump in and get back on I like staying wet at least when I’m on those or you can also take inner tubes down the lazy river just float there and go down aways and just talk the inner tubes back.”

But what about those who want to treat their sweet tooth? Of course, ice cream will do the trick. We visited Grafe’s Dairy and tried some of their delicious sweets. Tierra Mason, who works at Grafe Dairy said, “what’s better in the summer than something that’s much cooler than the sun out, sweet, and preferably if you’re me made of chocolate.”

The most important idea is protecting yourself from the sun. You need to use sunscreen, clothes that covers your body, or an umbrella. Don’t forget, enjoy these beautiful sunny days while being safe!

