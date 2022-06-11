Advertisement

AT&T outages hit Mack

AT&T outages
AT&T outages(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Can you imagine having no cell phone service? Well, that’s what some people in Mack are dealing with. We spoke with a local woman, Julie, who said she hasn’t had cell service through AT&T for days on end over the past couple of weeks. Now, Julie just wants answers to find out what is causing the problem. She said, “we made several calls to AT&T and they reported there are no towers down in the area and they said they would escalated the concerns to their engineering department and we’ve not gotten any follow up from any of them.”

But Julie has one major concern, safety. She explained “my dad is elderly, he is in an assisted living facility here in town and my elderly father lives with us. Were working with equipment, livestock, there’s a lot of safety concerns and if we can’t reach anybody if were not away from the home or if somebody can’t reach us. I was just recently out of town for work in another state and I couldn’t reach my family because he was out in the field. It was a problem.”

Julie isn’t the only resident who is experiencing outages. She showed us plenty of screenshots from neighbors who are having the same issues. In Julie’s opinion, AT&T hasn’t been very helpful. She says “during one of my calls to AT&T they suggested we use our Wi-Fi calling but that’s our only way of reaching out and when were away from the house we don’t have the ability to use Wi-Fi. We don’t have a landline we don’t have any source of communication if we aren’t at the house.” We did reach out to AT&T but our questions went unanswered.

