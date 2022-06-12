Advertisement

March For Our Lives rally in Grand Junction addresses gun violence

March For Our Lives in Grand Junction
March For Our Lives in Grand Junction((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - “I am a parent and an educator, and I am concerned about gun violence,” said Emma Reicks, a mother and educator. “And I want to do something to help preserve the safety of our kids and their educators.”

Reicks added the gun violence that has taken one too many lives.

“The recent shooting...in Uvalde, Texas was such a shock, and so many of the things that happened to those young children in that classroom is so shocking to the spirit,” described Charles Allan, the march organizer.

Allan mentioned the recent shooting is just another reminder that change needs to happen now.

On the opposing side, Rep. Lauren Boebert has stated several times she believes gun control or regulation is unconstitutional.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent data illustrates guns now are the leading cause of death for American children. According to the data, in 2020, there were 4,368 deaths caused by gunfire. The majority of which were homicides and suicides.

Reicks is at the march to be a voice for educators and highlight their experiences. She said a teacher’s job should be to teach and for students to learn. But the curriculum involves more than just teaching math and reading.

“So it’s difficult to capture in words the feelings and the emotions of framing these drills, facilitating them with students,” added Reicks. “Supporting our teachers, and I don’t wish that on anyone.”

And as a mom of two children, Emma finds these discussions difficult, yet necessary to let them know what is going on in schools throughout the nation.

“Discussing it with them has been heartbreaking and challenging, and it’s something I don’t wish on any mother,” said Reicks. “Although I know there are parents all over the country who are trying to do so. So my aim and aspiration are for the violence to stop.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD detectives make arrest in 2018 missing persons case.
Missing person of four years found dead at her home in Grand Junction
Driver dead after beam falls on top of car
Construction beam falls on car, killing Las Vegas detective
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say
Monument Canyon Trailhead.
Trailhead break-in suspects behind bars
CSP File Photo
UPDATE: Suspect in car chase arrested after search in Mack

Latest News

KKCO - Protecting Pets During Heat
KKCO - Protecting Pets During Heat
KKCO - AT&T OUTAGE
KKCO - AT&T OUTAGE
Samoyed dog with tongue out during a sunny day at the dog park.
Protecting pets during hot days
KKCO 11 News at 5:00 - Protect pets during heat
KKCO 11 News at 5:00 - Protect pets during heat