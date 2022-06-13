Advertisement

Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame jury in Depp libel case

Actor Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the...
Actor Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the verdict was read at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The jury awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. It vindicates his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage. But the jury also found in favor of Heard, who said she was defamed by a lawyer for Depp.(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.

She told Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s “Today” in a clip aired Monday that she understood how the jury reached its conclusion and said Depp is a “beloved character and people feel they know him.”

She called her ex-husband a “fantastic actor” and decried social media, calling her treatment online unfair.

“Today” plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 Washington Post piece in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

