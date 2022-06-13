Advertisement

CMU Graduate: Go Code Colorado Winner

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:01 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A recent Colorado Mesa University graduate took first place in Go Code Colorado alongside a fellow classmate.

Go Code Colorado allows students the opportunity to present data research and analytics on issues around Colorado communities. With the research done students can invest in ways to help make a difference around local communities.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Market at 12th street and Patterson Drive
Police looking for suspects in shooting at grocery store
Palisade Plunge Trail
Mountain biker dies on a popular biking trail
GJPD detectives make arrest in 2018 missing persons case.
Missing person of four years found dead at her home in Grand Junction
Woman hit by train
Grand Junction woman in serious condition after getting hit by train
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say

Latest News

KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Palisade Plunge Trail
Mountain biker dies on a popular biking trail
City Market at 12th street and Patterson Drive
Police looking for suspects in shooting at grocery store
Woman hit by train
Grand Junction woman in serious condition after getting hit by train