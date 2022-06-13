Cooler, calmer weather will help to break the streak of record-breaking warmth

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A shifting weather pattern over the next week is going to mean some changes in our weather. Those changes include a temperature drop and even some rain drops.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be warm beneath sunshine. We’ll cool slowly from 90s to 80s by just after 7 PM. The sun will set at 8:42 PM, and clouds will thicken up from the west afterward. Those thickening clouds may mean some rainy spots through about midnight, mainly over the higher elevations north of the Grand Valley and I-70. Low temperatures by morning will be in the 50s, averaging 54 in Grand Junction and 57 in Montrose. Tuesday will be mainly sunny and cooler. The morning will warm from 50s to 60s and into the 70s by noon. The high temperatures will average near 80 degrees in Grand Junction and 78 in Montrose.

Trending Toward More Rain

We’re going to warm up again, and mid-to-upper 90s will be back on Thursday and Friday. However, some shifting of the winds along the equator will provide a surge of tropical moisture into Colorado that will bring an increase in showers and thunderstorms this weekend and early next week. There is some potential for a developing tropical storm or hurricane to intercept some of that moisture. That may limit our moisture, but it shouldn’t stop the moisture flow. It’s important to note that conditions will become more favorable for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but rain will not fall all day and we won’t all get rained on every day. We are all fair game, and the lightning threat could make hiking dangerous, especially in the afternoons. Remember if you can see lightning or hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck and should move indoors or into a hard-topped vehicle (not a convertible) for safety until at least 30 minutes after you see the last lightning strike or hear the last rumble of thunder.

Long Range Trends

Long-range forecasts favor overall above normal precipitation for the next two weeks. That should help to tame the heat a bit, but dry spells amid the rainy period could come with hotter days.

