Grand Junction woman in serious condition after getting hit by train

Woman hit by train
Woman hit by train(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:25 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction woman is in serious condition after getting hit by a train early this morning according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The 44-year-old woman’s identity has not been released at this time. CSP said she and a white Ford Escape were hit by the train around 2:10 am Sunday near 12 Road and Hwy 6 and 50.

At this point, troopers aren’t sure if it was her SUV since she was outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with serious injuries.

