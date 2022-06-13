Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health: WIC Program on Formula Shortage

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Public Health WIC program is helping families out during the baby formula crisis.

Families around Mesa County are feeling the impact of the baby formula shortage and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, often referred to as WIC, is providing families with nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and help with groceries.

The Mesa County Public Health WIC program serves thousands of clients every month.

