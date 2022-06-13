Advertisement

Mesa County's 1st Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Ron MacLachlan is the founder of Pro-Police Rally Colorado, an organization with a mission to demonstrate community appreciation and support for local law enforcement.

“This has nothing to do with politics,” said MacLachlan. “This has to do with community and each and all of those that live here, and we all want a good place to live. We all want a safe place to live.”

MacLachlan added if the community wants to assist the local law enforcement. They must start with supporting the communities because they work hand in hand.

“So, let’s work with our community. Let’s help our communities grow and be prosperous, and that is going to lighten the load for these men and women in law enforcement.”

MacLachlan said it’s crucial to provide opportunities for everyone in the community to lighten the load and demonstrate support for local law enforcement. He is trying to build in Mesa County by working with education programs and trade schools.

“If we can do that,” describes MacLachlan. “They will be so caught in that world. They are less likely to be involved in a situation that involves law enforcement.”

Charlie Searle with Ashtonz, a band based out of the Monument, came down to Grand Junction to play music and show their support and appreciation for law enforcement.

“You can talk a lot, but it comes down to doing stuff that actually helps them do their job better and feel supported,” emphasized Searle.

