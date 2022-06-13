Pilot killed in fatal Rifle Airport glider crash identified

RIFLE, Colo. (KKCO) - Oh Thursday of last week, a glider aircraft crashed at the Rifle Garfield County Airport, killing its only occupant. The victim, a 73-year-old man named Shmuel Dimentstein, was pronounced dead shortly after. The crash was witnessed by another pilot nearby. The glider itself was a specialized form of fixed-wing aircraft, referred to as a “sailplane.”

The cause of death has been determined as blunt force injuries, and the manner of death is being investigated as an accident.

