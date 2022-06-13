Advertisement

Police looking for suspects in shooting at grocery store

City Market at 12th street and Patterson Drive
City Market at 12th street and Patterson Drive(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:29 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police department is looking for the suspects in a shooting that happened Saturday night at a City Market grocery store.

Shortly after 8:00 pm, June 11, GJPD was called to the City Market on 12th Street and Patterson Road in Grand Junction to reports of shots fire.

Police said when officers arrived on scene they couldn’t find anyone that had any gunshot wounds, but witnesses on scene reported that there were several people in some sort of a verbal argument that quickly escalated when someone from inside a vehicle fired a gun before driving off.

Officers later found the car, but report it was unoccupied.

No arrests have been made at this point. Police are still looking for the suspects at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Grand Junction Police Department.

