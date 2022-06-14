Bike trail safety

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There is new reaction after a story we brought to you on Saturday about a bicyclist died from heat at the Palisade Plunge Trailhead. The Mesa County Sheriff told us the 52-year old bicyclist ran out of water and so did the people who tried to help him. Now, we experts are giving recommendations when going biking on local trails.

We spoke with Landon Manholland, the General Manager of Over the Edge bike shop in Fruita, who said you need to do your research before riding any trail. He says “go prepared do a little bit of research for what you should carry with you. The new thing is to take a hip pack with one water bottle in it that could get you in a lot of trouble around here even on an evening ride you may find yourself in big trouble. The desert cools off even in the summer to really cold temperatures. You can end up dying of a cold even in the summer.”

There are plenty of other ways to stay safe when riding. Don’t forget to take water and know the importance of electrolytes. “they don’t have electrolytes. When I almost died last year its cause I ran out of electrolytes not cause I ran out of water. My body just starting shutting down. All of the organ systems start to fail when you get really really hot,” Landon said. He also recommends taking a map just in case your phone dies.

Landon said the biggest thing he wants is for people to be safe and know what they’re getting themselves into.

