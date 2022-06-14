Advertisement

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Jabba’

Jabba is a gentle, playful puppy who loves to play. He is looking for his forever family to train and love him.
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Grand Rivers Humane ‘Pet of the week,’ Jabba! He is a playful, energetic but gentle puppy. He is a 5 month old Shepherd mix who will most likely grow up to be a medium sized dog. Jabba is currently at Mesa County Animal Services in need of a foster home until he finds his forever home.

If you would like to meet Jabba to foster or adopt him, call 970-644-0575.

If you are interested in adopting Jabba, visit https://grandrivershumane.org/adoption-application/

To foster, visit https://grandrivershumane.org/foster-application/ for an application. The number of adoptable dogs are up and adoptions are down. Grand Rivers will provide supplies needed, food etc and any needed medical care.

For more information about Grand Rivers, visit grandrivershumane.org.

