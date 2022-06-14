Advertisement

Gunnison and Uncompahgre Field Offices implement Stage 1 fire restrictions

Fire danger ranges from very high to extreme.
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - As of midnight Tuesday, the Uncompahgre and Gunnison Field Offices set Stage 1 fire restrictions in place. “The fire danger indices within the Southwest District are at very high to extreme, including high elevations,” said acting Southwest District Fire Management Officer James Savage. “These restrictions are being put in place due to the persistent drought and weather conditions.

Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds. Fires of any kind are banned outside of developed areas. Smoking is banned outside of enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed recreation sites, and completely barren areas. Explosives of any kind, including fireworks and explosive targets, are banned. Welding or operation of open-flame welding torches is banned. Combustion engines without installed spark arrestors in working condition are banned.

Violation of federal fire restrictions is punishable by a fine or by imprisonment. Those found guilty of starting fires will be responsible for providing restitution costs of suppressing the fire.

