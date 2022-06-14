Advertisement

Victim Advocate Program

By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County is not exception when it comes to trauma. It comes in all forms: PTD, violence, and betrayal. But, with the help of the Victim Advocate Program, VAP, trauma gets a little easier. I spoke with Tracy Baker, the coordinator of the program in Grand Junction. She says “they call in victim advocates that respond on scene really in the immediate aftermath of the incident while the deputies are still there.” The program started back in the 1990′s and their mission has stayed the same. Help a crime victim first navigate the court system from the first charge to case closed. Baker says the ultimate goal is to help the victims heal.

I also spoke with Jennifer Bauer who has been a VAP volunteer for over a year. She explained how it feels good something like this is easily available to those who need it, “in the case that I were to become a victim or my parents were to becomes a victim or anyone else that I love in this community were to become a victim. I love that it exists.” Jennifer also took classes to prepare. She feels so lucky to be among people who want to help victims and get them the appropriate resources they need.

If you or someone you know would like to get involved you can find more information on our website at kkco11news.com

