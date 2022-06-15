Advertisement

PHOTOS: Emergency crews race to rescue on Colorado River

A daring river rescue.
A daring river rescue.(David Jones)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Search and Rescue team members raced to an emergency call on the Colorado River mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Details are limited, but we’ve confirmed the Grand Junction Fire and Police Departments are working with Search and Rescue.

The river rescue is centered near the Riverside Trail. We’re told one person in a group of rafters is missing but rescue teams are waiting for confirmation.

Search and Rescue teams pulled the missing woman from the river near the 5th Street Bridge.  We’re told she was unconscious and not breathing.  Emergency crews tried to resuscitate her and then raced to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Officials tell us she was on a paddleboard with a group of five others, some on rafts or kayaks.  They all ran into trouble in the debris near the bridge.  The others made it out.   Officials tell us the woman was not wearing a life jacket but had one on the paddleboard.  She was also not wearing a break-away tether which can help people not be dragged under when they capsize.  No word on her condition

More details will be released as they become available.

Caption

