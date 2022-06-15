Advertisement

Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests implement stage 1 fire restrictions

Fire conditions continue to deteriorate as the summer gets hotter and dryer.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GMUG NAT’L FORESTS, Colo. (KKCO) - Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests as of Friday, June 17.

Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds. Fires of any kind are banned outside of developed areas. Smoking is banned outside of enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed recreation sites, and completely barren areas. Explosives of any kind, including fireworks and explosive targets, are banned. Welding or operation of open-flame welding torches is banned. Combustion engines without installed spark arrestors in working condition are banned.

Violation of federal fire restrictions is punishable by a fine or by imprisonment. Those found guilty of starting fires will be responsible for providing restitution costs of suppressing the fire.

